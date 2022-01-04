$151.07 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report sales of $151.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.80 million and the lowest is $149.60 million. Trustmark reported sales of $180.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $644.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.30 million to $652.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $619.47 million, with estimates ranging from $610.50 million to $632.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

TRMK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.08. 192,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

