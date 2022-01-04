13,691 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $164.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

