$135.05 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post $135.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.60 million and the highest is $136.49 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $131.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.23 million to $527.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $554.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.74 million to $557.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.