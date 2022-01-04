$135.05 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post $135.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.60 million and the highest is $136.49 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $131.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.23 million to $527.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $554.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.74 million to $557.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

