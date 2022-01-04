$122.73 Million in Sales Expected for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to post $122.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.92 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $349.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.17 million to $352.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $510.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.40 million to $521.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of DTC opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

