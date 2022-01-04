10,216 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Smartsheet by 36,500.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,506 shares of company stock worth $12,042,582. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.