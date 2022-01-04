$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.19. V.F. posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33. V.F. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of V.F. by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

