$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $888.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.