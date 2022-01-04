$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.66. Walt Disney posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $284.94 billion, a PE ratio of 143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

