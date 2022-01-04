$0.37 EPS Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of HAIN opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

