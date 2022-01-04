-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLMD opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

