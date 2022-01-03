Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Declares — Dividend of $0.10

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Zynex by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 42,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zynex by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

