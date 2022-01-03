ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $73.20 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.42 or 0.08032776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00075131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.80 or 0.99968406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007398 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

