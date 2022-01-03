Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0742 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $906.93 million and $67.39 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.28 or 0.00387061 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010726 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000953 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $616.55 or 0.01331102 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,510,315,199 coins and its circulating supply is 12,218,848,046 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

