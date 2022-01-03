Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in December

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the November 30th total of 16,417,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,606.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZHAOF remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Monday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
