Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in December

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the November 30th total of 16,417,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,606.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZHAOF remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Monday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

