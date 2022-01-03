Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to “Buy”

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.