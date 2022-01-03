Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $832.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 183.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 8.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

