Zacks Investment Research Lowers VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.95. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 238,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 65.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,205,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 474,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.