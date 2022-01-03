Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCW. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $118,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $76,493,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

