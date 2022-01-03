Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post $119.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the highest is $130.91 million. Freshpet posted sales of $84.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $427.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.42 million to $428.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $573.06 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $630.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Freshpet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $2,103,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock opened at $95.27 on Monday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $83.15 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average is $135.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -170.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

