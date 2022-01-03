Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.83 Million

Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce sales of $68.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.15 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $296.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.19 million to $300.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $344.18 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $346.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 717,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,104. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -231.62 and a beta of -1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

