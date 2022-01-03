Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.63 Billion

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce $137.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.10 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $125.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $470.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.51 billion to $472.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $553.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $531.82 billion to $567.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,851,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,219,312,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $72.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,406.56. The stock had a trading volume of 176,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,635. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,459.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,439.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

