Zacks: Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.46 Million

Equities analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce sales of $766.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.47 million to $773.15 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $617.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after acquiring an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,709,000 after acquiring an additional 155,036 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLT traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.01. 10,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

