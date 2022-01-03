Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce $4.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.20. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $3.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $14.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.32 to $14.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.37. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

