XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Down 9.9% This Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $199,964.56 and approximately $4.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00196839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00234472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003883 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.81 or 0.08050613 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

