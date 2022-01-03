Xponance Inc. Sells 649 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graco by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 175,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $80.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

