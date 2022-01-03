Xponance Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,956,000 after buying an additional 754,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $20,019,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $263.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.97. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

