Xponance Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $321.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.19.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,267 shares of company stock valued at $32,946,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

