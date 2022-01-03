Xponance Inc. Sells 22 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 85.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

NVR stock opened at $5,908.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,885.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,413.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,158.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $65.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

