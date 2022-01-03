Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1,375.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 82,112 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $148.39 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

