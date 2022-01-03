XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.52.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

