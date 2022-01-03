Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,316 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 422,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $720,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $89.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

WH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

