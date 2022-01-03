Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $333.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.89.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock worth $118,104,482. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 10,667.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 180.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $11.33 on Wednesday, reaching $261.85. 93,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,398. Workday has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

