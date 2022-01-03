WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 173.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $637.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.