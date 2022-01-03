WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 3,700 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CarMax by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

KMX stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,720. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

