WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $4.07 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $268.28. 26,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,906. The stock has a market cap of $200.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $270.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.06.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

