WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.56. 1,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.