WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 10,150 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 179.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. 149,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,352,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

