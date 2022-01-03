WINkLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $441.64 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $441.64 million and approximately $274.58 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00063223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.92 or 0.08037853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00075149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.89 or 1.00061445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007438 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.