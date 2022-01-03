WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003807 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00360913 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

