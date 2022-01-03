Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) & BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Critical Contrast

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Wingstop alerts:

This table compares Wingstop and BAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $248.81 million 20.71 $23.31 million $0.99 174.55 BAB $2.37 million 2.51 -$70,000.00 $0.06 13.64

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Wingstop pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wingstop has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. BAB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 10.72% -11.70% 16.58% BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wingstop and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 7 13 0 2.65 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wingstop currently has a consensus target price of $179.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wingstop is more favorable than BAB.

Volatility & Risk

Wingstop has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wingstop beats BAB on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.