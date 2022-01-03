WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post $471.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.43 million and the lowest is $464.90 million. WEX posted sales of $398.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.21.

NYSE:WEX opened at $140.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.50. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

