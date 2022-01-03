Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Laird Superfood (LSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT: LSF):

12/30/2021 – Laird Superfood was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Laird Superfood was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2021 – Laird Superfood was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Laird Superfood was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2021 – Laird Superfood was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Laird Superfood was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – Laird Superfood was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Laird Superfood was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – Laird Superfood was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Laird Superfood was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. "

Shares of Laird Superfood stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.04. 30,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,008. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 120.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

