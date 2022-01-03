Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Laird Superfood (LSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT: LSF):
- 12/30/2021 – Laird Superfood was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. "
- 12/29/2021 – Laird Superfood was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/17/2021 – Laird Superfood was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Laird Superfood was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/11/2021 – Laird Superfood was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Laird Superfood was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/2/2021 – Laird Superfood was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – Laird Superfood was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/25/2021 – Laird Superfood was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Laird Superfood was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Laird Superfood stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.04. 30,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,008. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.58.
Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
