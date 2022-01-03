Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Receives $24.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEAV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

