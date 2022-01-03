Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 75 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $342.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $263.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

