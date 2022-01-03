Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 31 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $436.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $440.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

