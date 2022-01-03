Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Amundi purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $246.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.