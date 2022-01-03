Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 157 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.69 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.