Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $741,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

