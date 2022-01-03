Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $658.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $627.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.