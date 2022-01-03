WazirX Price Hits $1.20 (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002561 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $388.74 million and $11.52 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.10 or 0.08028978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00074780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,714.06 or 1.00041522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007370 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.